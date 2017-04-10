版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln

April 10 Xerox Corp

* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
