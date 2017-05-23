版本:
BRIEF-XG Technology on May 19 entered into purchase agreement, registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

May 23 Xg Technology Inc:

* XG Technology Inc- on May 19 entered into a purchase agreement and a registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

* XG Technology - under terms, co has right to sell to Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park is obligated to purchase up to $15 million in shares of co's common stock Source text (bit.ly/2rQLBZd) Further company coverage:
