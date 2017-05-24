版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-xG Technology's IMT and Vislink businesses announces $3 mln in new order and pre-order commitments

May 24 xG Technology Inc:

* xG Technology Inc - IMT and Vislink businesses have received approximately $3 million in new order and pre-order commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
