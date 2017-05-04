版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-XG Technology's Vislink business receives $1.2 mln order

May 4 XG Technology Inc:

* XG Technology's vislink business receives $1.2 million order from major worldwide news organization for wireless camera systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
