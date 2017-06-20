版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems

June 20 xG Technology Inc

* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
