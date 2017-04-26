BRIEF-Xilinx reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.57

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx sales grow for 6th consecutive quarter; dividend raised for 12th consecutive year
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.57
* Quarterly sales rose 4 percent to $609 million
* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per outstanding share of common stock, up from current dividend of $0.33 per share
* June quarter fiscal 2018 sales are expected to be approximately $600 million to $630 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $605.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* June quarter fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be 68% to 70%
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.