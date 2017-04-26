BRIEF-Xilinx reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.57

April 26 Xilinx Inc

* Xilinx sales grow for 6th consecutive quarter; dividend raised for 12th consecutive year

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.57

* Quarterly sales rose 4 percent to $609 million

* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per outstanding share of common stock, up from current dividend of $0.33 per share

* June quarter fiscal 2018 sales are expected to be approximately $600 million to $630 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $605.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* June quarter fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be 68% to 70%

