BRIEF-Xinyuan announces redemption of 13.0% senior notes due 2019

June 20 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

* Xinyuan announces redemption of 13.0% senior notes due 2019

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd says outstanding principal amount of 2019 notes is $200 million

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd says will fund redemption using net proceeds from offering of its 7.75% senior notes due 2021 issued on February 21, 2017