版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Xinyuan announces redemption of 13.0% senior notes due 2019

June 20 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

* Xinyuan announces redemption of 13.0% senior notes due 2019

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd says outstanding principal amount of 2019 notes is $200 million

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd says will fund redemption using net proceeds from offering of its 7.75% senior notes due 2021 issued on February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
