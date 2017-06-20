BRIEF-Xinyuan announces redemption of 13.0% senior notes due 2019

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd
* Xinyuan announces redemption of 13.0% senior notes due 2019
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd says outstanding principal amount of 2019 notes is $200 million
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd says will fund redemption using net proceeds from offering of its 7.75% senior notes due 2021 issued on February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.