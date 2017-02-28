BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate announces issuance of $300 mln of 7.75 pct senior notes

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd:
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces issuance of us$300 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2021
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd - intends to use proceeds from notes offering to repay certain existing debts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)