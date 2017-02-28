版本:
BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate announces issuance of $300 mln of 7.75 pct senior notes

Feb 28 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd:

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces issuance of us$300 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2021

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd - intends to use proceeds from notes offering to repay certain existing debts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
