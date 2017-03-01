版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-XL Catlin and Professional Governmental Underwriters to offer employment practices liability coverages for educators, public officials, police departments in US

March 1 Xl Group Ltd

* XL Catlin and Professional Governmental Underwriters to offer employment practices liability coverages for educators, public officials, police departments in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
