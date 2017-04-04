版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-XL Group announces retirement of Stephen Catlin as executive deputy chairman

April 4 XL Group Ltd -

* Announces retirement of Stephen Catlin as executive deputy chairman

* Catlin will remain company's executive deputy chairman until May 15, 2017

* Following May 15, 2017 Catlin will act as a special advisor to XL's chief executive officer, Mike Mcgavick Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐