BRIEF-XL Group Ltd announces estimated Ogden Rate change impact

March 1 XL Group Ltd

* XL Group Ltd announces estimated Ogden Rate change impact

* XL Group Ltd says estimates pre-tax impact of rate change on co's carried reserves for relevant lines of business is about $75 million to be recognized in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
