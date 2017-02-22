版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-XL Group Ltd announces retirement of Peter Porrino as CFO

Feb 22 XL Group Ltd

* XL Group Ltd announces retirement of Peter Porrino as Chief Financial Officer; Stephen Robb, group controller, appointed as successor

* XL Group Ltd says Porrino will continue with company on a part-time basis, working as an advisor to Chief Executive Officer Mike Mcgavick Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
