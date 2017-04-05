BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln

April 5 Xl Group Ltd:

* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015

* Xl Group Ltd - executive deputy chairman Stephen Catlin's total compensation for 2016 was $9 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2nYY5NP) Further company coverage: