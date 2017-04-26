BRIEF-Xl Group reports Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Xl Group Ltd
* Xl group ltd - p&c combined ratio of 94.3% for quarter compared to 92.5% in prior year quarter
* Xl group ltd* announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.50
* Xl group ltd - natural catastrophe pre-tax losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums in quarter of $96.1 million versus $52.8 million in prior year quarter
* Xl group ltd - qtrly net premiums earned $2.51 billion versus $2.35 billion
* Xl group ltd - net investment income for quarter was $200.5 million, compared to $205.9 million in prior year quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement