BRIEF-Xlit Ltd announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 26 Xl Group Ltd
* Xlit ltd. Announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers; also announces amendment of price determination date for 2045 notes offer
* Xl group ltd - xl-cayman also announced that it is amending price determination date with respect to 2045 notes offer
* Xl group ltd - price determination date for 2045 notes offer has been changed from july 6, 2017 to june 30, 2017
* Xl group ltd - wholly-owned subsidiary, xlit ltd. Is waiving financing condition with respect to its previously announced tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.