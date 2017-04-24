BRIEF-Xoma announces positive results from its phase 2 study of prolactin inhibition

April 24 Xoma Corp

* Xoma announces positive results from its phase 2 proof-of-concept study of prolactin inhibition

* Xoma Corp says has achieved positive phase 2 proof-of-concept results for x213 in physiological hyperprolactinemia

* Xoma Corp - while study was not intended, or powered to show statistical significance, it demonstrated that X213 was safe and well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: