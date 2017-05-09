版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Xoma Q1 loss per share $2.37

May 9 Xoma Corp

* Xoma reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus $4.0 million

* Q1 basic and diluted net loss per share available to common shareholders of $2.37

* Qtrly loss per share $2.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
