版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk

April 21 Xoma Corp-

* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons

* Xoma -based on termination of license agreement, updating prior guidance regarding potential milestone payments payable under license agreements with various partners

* Xoma Corp says now sees potential milestone payments over next 36 months to decrease from $50 million to $40 million - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q0q3Zu) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐