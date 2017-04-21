BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk

April 21 Xoma Corp-
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo
Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license
agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
* Xoma -based on termination of license agreement, updating
prior guidance regarding potential milestone payments payable
under license agreements with various partners
* Xoma Corp says now sees potential milestone payments over
next 36 months to decrease from $50 million to $40 million - sec
filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2q0q3Zu)
Further company coverage: