2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-XPEL announces acquisition of Stratashield

April 3 Xpel Technologies Corp

* XPEL announces acquisition of Stratashield

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed.

* Acquisition of Stratashield, provider of installation services for automotive paint protection and window film in Dallas, TX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
