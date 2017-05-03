版本:
BRIEF-Xperi corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

May 3 Xperi Corp:

* Xperi Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Says qtrly revenue $67.3 million versus $60.0 million

* Says qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP revenue $88 million to $92 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue $370 million to $445 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $62.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $401.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
