版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Xplore expands pricing and performance options for xSlate

April 25 Xplore Technologies Corp

* Expanding pricing and performance options for xSlate R12 rugged tablet PC platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
