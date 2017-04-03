版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 00:06 BJT

BRIEF-Xplore Technologies appoints Mark Holleran as CEO

April 3 Xplore Technologies Corp:

* Xplore Technologies appoints Mark Holleran as CEO

* Sassower will remain as Chairman of Board

* Holleran succeeds Phil Sassower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐