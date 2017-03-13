BRIEF-XPO Logistics Inc entered into a refinancing amendment

March 13 XPO Logistics Inc
* On March 10, 2017, XPO Logistics Inc entered into a
refinancing amendment - sec filing
* Outstanding $1.48 billion principal amount of term loans
under term loan credit agreement replaced with $1.49 billion of
new term loans
* Proceeds from new term loans were used primarily to
refinance existing term loans
* Interest rate margin applicable to new term loans was
reduced from 2.25% to 1.25%, in case of base rate loans
* Reduction of xpo's cash interest expense in respect of
loans outstanding under term loan credit agreement of about $15
million per year
* New term loans will mature on October 30, 2021
