BRIEF-Xpo Logistics reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Xpo Logistics Inc
* Reg-Xpo Logistics announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $3.54 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.56 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xpo logistics inc- reaffirmed its full year targets for adjusted ebitda of at least $1.35 billion for 2017 and at least $1.575 billion for 2018
* Xpo Logistics Inc- reaffirmed its 2017-2018 cumulative free cash flow target of approximately $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.