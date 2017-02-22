版本:
BRIEF-Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO

Feb 22 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO

* Says Carl O'connell appointed CEO

* XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS - O'Connell previously served as President of Xtant since October of 2016 and was appointed as Interim CEO on January 21st, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
