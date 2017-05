March 2 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* Effective Feb.28, 2017, Bacterin International amended existing amended and restated credit agreement

* Xtant Medical Holdings - facility generally provided for refinancing of about $24 million in existing term loans,borrowing of additional $18 million by bacterin

* Amendment further defers bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended until March 31, 2017