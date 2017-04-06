版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings, Bacterin International entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal

April 6 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal

* Xtant Medical Holdings - Amendment further defers Bacterin S accrued interest payment date for quarter ended on Dec 31, 2016 until April 30, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings-Amendment modified minimum liquidity financial covenant of facility

* Xtant Medical Holdings - Amendment also defers Bacterin S accrued interest payment date for quarter ended on March 31, 2017 until April 30, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings- Amendment allowing co, units to maintain liquidity amount not less than $500,000 until June 30, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2oKdPXX] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐