BRIEF-Xtant, units entered forbearance agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

April 24 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc- on April 21 co, units entered forbearance agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing

* Xtant Medical- pursuant to agreement, SVB agreed to forbear from exercising rights, remedies under loan, security agreement, dated may 25, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2oXAcsa) Further company coverage:
