BRIEF-XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces $2.8 million private placement

March 7 X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces $2.8 million private placement from existing investors

* Company will issue 1.4 million american depository shares at a purchase price of $2.00 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
