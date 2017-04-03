BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling announces additional strategic initiatives

April 3 Xtreme Drilling Corp -
* Announces additional strategic initiatives to deliver
value to shareholders and increase competitiveness in us
resource plays
* Intention to explore strategic options with respect to
eight shallower capacity AC electric XDR 200 and 300 drilling
rigs
* By end of 2017 xtreme will have 13 rigs that fit this
category, ten XDR 500 and three 850XE rigs
* Commencement of substantial issuer bid to purchase Xtreme
common shares
* Intends to undertake substantial issuer bid to purchase up
to aggregate of $25 million in xtreme shares through a Dutch
auction tender process
* Board of directors has appointed an independent committee
of directors to set price and details around proposed issuer bid
* Company will continue to operate existing three rig XDR
200 operation in Canada while strategic options are evaluated
* Xtreme Drilling Corp - "Company is reviewing international
opportunities to deploy rigs alongside potential for an outright
sale"
* Xtreme anticipates an additional rig to be contracted in
q2 for a q4 2017 delivery
