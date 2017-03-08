BRIEF-Xunlei Q4 non-Gaap diluted loss from continuing operations per ads $0.0670

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 8 Xunlei Ltd
* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016 and changes in board of directors
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $39 million to $41 million
* Loss per ads from continuing operations in q4 of 2016 was us$0.1055
* Non-Gaap diluted loss from continuing operations per ads in q4 of 2016 was us$0.0670
* Qtrly total revenues were us$39.5 million, up 12.3% on a year-over-year
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.