BRIEF-Xylem Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.31

May 2 Xylem Inc:

* Xylem Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.23 to $2.38

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20 to 22 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $4.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
