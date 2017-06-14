版本:
BRIEF-Yahoo announces Alibaba VWAP and prices payable for shares pursuant to tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock

June 14 Yahoo! Inc:

* Yahoo announces Alibaba VWAP and prices payable for shares pursuant to tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock

* Yahoo says ‍unless tender offer is extended, Alibaba VWAP to be used in determining purchase price to be paid in tender offer is equal to $137.1017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
