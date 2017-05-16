BRIEF-Yahoo announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $3 bln shares

BRIEF-SIYATA MOBILE APPOINTS MARC SEELENFREUND AS CHAIRMAN
* SIYATA MOBILE INC - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF GIL GURFINKEL AS CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE JUNE 30, 2017
May 16 Yahoo! Inc
* Yahoo announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock
* Yahoo - to purchase for cash up to $3 billion shares at prices equal to "Alibaba vwap" multiplied by multiples specified by tendering stockholders between 0.370 to 0.420
* Yahoo - tender offer will expire on June 13, 2017 at 11:59 p.m., New York City time
* Yahoo - purpose of tender offer is to provide liquidity to a potentially significant number of stockholders that will be forced to sell their shares
* Says Diageo expects transaction will be EPS neutral for first three years and accretive thereafter
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new 737 MAX 10 jets.