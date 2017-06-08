BRIEF-Yahoo announces extension of tender offer to purchase up to $3 bln of its common stock

June 8 Yahoo! Inc :

* Yahoo announces extension of tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock

* Modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $3 billion of shares of its common stock until June 16, 2017

* ‍Tender offer has been extended in order to align timing of its expiration with last trading day prior to removal of Yahoo's shares from S&P 500​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: