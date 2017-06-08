BRIEF-Yahoo announces extension of tender offer to purchase up to $3 bln of its common stock

UPDATE 1-GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK, June 23 General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
June 8 Yahoo! Inc :
* Yahoo announces extension of tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock
* Modified "Dutch auction" self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $3 billion of shares of its common stock until June 16, 2017
* Tender offer has been extended in order to align timing of its expiration with last trading day prior to removal of Yahoo's shares from S&P 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 23 Brazil's agriculture minister prepared to travel to the United States on Friday to fight a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef, which hit shares of local meatpackers and revived concerns about the image of the world's largest beef exporter.
* U.S. FDA approves Bevyxxa® (Betrixaban) first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prevention of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) in acutely ill medical patients