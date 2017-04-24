版本:
中国
BRIEF-Yahoo reports a stake of 2.3 mln shares in Snap Inc

April 24 Yahoo Inc

* Yahoo reports a stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc's series e preferred shares, as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Further company coverage:
