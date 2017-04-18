BRIEF-Yahoo reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Yahoo! Inc-
* Yahoo reports first quarter 2017 results
* Yahoo - company anticipates verizon deal closing to occur in june 2017
* Yahoo - qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.18
* Yahoo qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 12 percent compared to Q1 of 2016
* Yahoo qtrly price-per-click increased 10 percent compared to q1 of 2016
* Yahoo qtrly number of ads sold increased 2 percent compared to q1 of 2016
* Yahoo qtrly price-per-ad remained same as q1 of 2016
* Yahoo - qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Yahoo - qtrly gaap revenue $1,327 million versus $1,087 million
* Yahoo - for q1 of 2017, change in revenue presentation contributed $304 million to each of gaap revenue and cost of revenue - tac
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yahoo - qtrly cost of revenue -tac $494 million versus $228 million
* Yahoo - incurred security incidents costs of $11.3 million in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.