BRIEF-Yahoo says Richard Hill notified co he will not stand for reelection

April 18 Yahoo! Inc:

* Yahoo - on April 17, richard hill notified co he will not stand for reelection at annual meeting of stockholders if verizon deal closing does not occur Source text - bit.ly/2pz7wEe Further company coverage:
