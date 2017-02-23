BRIEF-Yahoo says Trump administration action related to LGBTQ community is "troubling"

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Yahoo Inc:
* Says action related to LGBTQ community taken by Trump administration is "troubling and goes against all that we believe in" Source text - (bit.ly/2lKsqjZ) Further company coverage:
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: