版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-Yahoo says Trump administration action related to LGBTQ community is "troubling"

Feb 23 Yahoo Inc:

* Says action related to LGBTQ community taken by Trump administration is "troubling and goes against all that we believe in" Source text - (bit.ly/2lKsqjZ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐