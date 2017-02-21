版本:
2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Yahoo under terms of SPA amendment, termination fee to be paid by Yahoo to Verizon in certain circumstances is reduced to $134.3 mln

Feb 21 Yahoo Inc:

* Yahoo - under terms of spa amendment termination fee to be paid by yahoo to verizon in certain circumstances is reduced to $134.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
