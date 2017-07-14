FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 小时前
BRIEF-Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei
2017年7月14日 / 晚上7点08分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei

* Yamaha plans to use the Indonesian facilities to make motorcycle engines starting this year - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor plans to invest billions of yen between 2017 and 2019 to prepare lines with capacity for some 10,000 to 20,000 large engines a year - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor Co Ltd plans to shift a portion of the production for engines larger than 700cc from Iwata factory to Indonesia - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor plans to add more models of motorcycles in 2018 but at the same time intends to use about 20% fewer types of engines compared with 2015 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2uiJF0E] Further company coverage:

