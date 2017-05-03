BRIEF-Yamana Gold reports qtrly net loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Yamana Gold Inc
* Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million
* Qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized gold price per ounce $1,220 versus. $1,189
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized copper price per pound $2.57 versus. $2.25
* Yamana Gold Inc says company reiterates its cost guidance for 2017
* Says company is increasing its annual production guidance to 940,000 ounces of gold after a strong first quarter
* Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized silver price per ounce $17.29 versus. $14.94
* Says 2017 silver production is expected to increase more significantly, in percentage terms, than gold production
* Says 2017 copper production, all of which is from chapada, is expected to remain constant throughout the guidance period
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total gold produced, attributable to the company, 257,533 ounces versus. 283,758 ounces last year
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total silver produced 1,079,108 ounces versus. 1,802,029 ounces last year
* Yamana Gold - qtrly total copper production 26.5 million pounds versus. 25.9 million pounds last year
* Yamana Gold - co expects to generate significant increases in cash flow and free cash flow beginning in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pIYxTp) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.