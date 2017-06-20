BRIEF-Yancoal Australia amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied

June 20 Yancoal Australia Ltd
* Amended its sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of
shares in Coal & Allied by accelerating payment of us$500
million deferred payments
* Yankuang has agreed to provide financial assurances to Rio
Tinto in support of Yancoal transaction
* US$500 million of deferred payments will now be paid on
completion of cna transaction
* Yancoal has agreed to waive its 'material adverse change'
termination rights and nsw government approval condition
precedent
* Yancoal intends to finance cna transaction through a
capital raising
* Yankuang group member will provide a deposit of us$100
million pending completion of cna transaction
* US$500 million of deferred payments will now be paid on
completion of cna transaction, increasing total amount payable
by co on completion to US$2.45 billion
