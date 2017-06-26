版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Yancoal Australia further amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied

June 26 Yancoal Australia Ltd

* Has further amended its sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100 pct of Coal & Allied Industries associated royalty arrangements

* Deal has additional value of $US240 million via updated royalty payments across five years

* ‍Purchase price remains US$2.45 billion, payable in full on completion​

* Yankuang has also increased its financial support in relation to deposit arrangements in support of transaction

* Yankuang will now provide a US$125 million bank guarantee towards deposit arrangements, in addition to US$100 million deposit

* Yancoal has obtained New South Wales Government approvals required for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
