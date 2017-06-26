BRIEF-Yancoal Australia further amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied

June 26 Yancoal Australia Ltd
* Has further amended its sale and purchase agreement to
acquire 100 pct of Coal & Allied Industries associated royalty
arrangements
* Deal has additional value of $US240 million via updated
royalty payments across five years
* Purchase price remains US$2.45 billion, payable in full
on completion
* Yankuang has also increased its financial support in
relation to deposit arrangements in support of transaction
* Yankuang will now provide a US$125 million bank guarantee
towards deposit arrangements, in addition to US$100 million
deposit
* Yancoal has obtained New South Wales Government approvals
required for transaction
