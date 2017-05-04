版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Yangaroo announces record quarterly revenue

May 4 Yangaroo Inc

* Yangaroo announces record quarterly revenue

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue c$1.65 million to c$1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
