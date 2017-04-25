版本:
BRIEF-Yangaroo reports Q4 EPS c$0.002

April 25 Yangaroo Inc

* Yangaroo reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue c$1.569 million

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.002 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
