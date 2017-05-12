版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility

May 12 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility

* Yangarra resources ltd - facility is comprised of a $90 million extendible revolving term credit facility and a $10 million operating facility

* Yangarra resources ltd - banking syndicate is led by alberta treasury branches and includes canadian imperial bank of commerce

* Yangarra resources ltd - initial maturity date of facility is may 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐