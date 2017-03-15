版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Yangarra qtrly loss per share $0.00

March 15 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces 2016 year end financial and operating results

* Yangarra resources ltd qtrly production of 3,195 boe/d (56% liquids)

* Yangarra resources ltd qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly oil and gas sales were $11.1 million with funds flow from operations of $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐