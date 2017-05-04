版本:
BRIEF-Yangtze River Development Ltd files for mixed shelf offering of up to $300 mln - SEC Filing

May 4 Yangtze River Development Ltd

* Yangtze River Development Ltd files for mixed shelf offering of up to $300 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2p2ky00] Further company coverage:
