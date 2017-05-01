BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko co ltd's operating revenue, the equivalent of sales, will likely climb 20% to about 400 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* In the year ended in March, yaoko's parent-only operating profit likely rose 5 percent to 14.5 billion - Nikkei Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2qlH6sH] Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt