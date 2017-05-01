BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

May 1 Nikkei

* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* Yaoko co ltd's operating revenue, the equivalent of sales, will likely climb 20% to about 400 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei

* In the year ended in March, yaoko's parent-only operating profit likely rose 5 percent to 14.5 billion - Nikkei